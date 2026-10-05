CDW survey finds rising AI attacks and growing AI defenses

AI isn't just powering your favorite apps. It's also fueling a new wave of cyberattacks.

According to a CDW survey of 951 IT decision-makers across a variety of industries, 43% of organizations got caught by AI-driven phishing scams this year, while 37% faced smarter malware.

With threats getting trickier, companies are now turning to AI not just for convenience, but as a shield, investing in smarter threat detection and training teams to spot these digital traps.