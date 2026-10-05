CDW survey finds rising AI attacks and growing AI defenses
AI isn't just powering your favorite apps. It's also fueling a new wave of cyberattacks.
According to a CDW survey of 951 IT decision-makers across a variety of industries, 43% of organizations got caught by AI-driven phishing scams this year, while 37% faced smarter malware.
With threats getting trickier, companies are now turning to AI not just for convenience, but as a shield, investing in smarter threat detection and training teams to spot these digital traps.
Organizations: 41% plan AI rollouts
To keep up with these evolving risks, 41% of organizations plan to roll out AI-based security tools soon.
Nearly half say they frequently assess AI infrastructure and closely monitor it, and 45% intend to train employees on safe and secure AI use.
Data protection is also top of mind, with many adding extra layers using AI controls.
Notably, 25% said AI-generated phishing and social engineering attacks were most concerning, while 21% cited AI-powered malware and automated attack tools, and only 8% cited deepfake impersonation as the biggest risk.