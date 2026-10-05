CDW warns AI is driving cyberattacks across organizations, survey finds
Technology
A report from CDW dated Monday, July 27, 2026, is sounding the alarm on AI-driven cyberattacks this year.
Nearly half of organizations have dealt with phishing scams created by AI, and over a third have faced AI-boosted malware.
The survey, based on feedback from 951 IT decision-makers across a variety of industries, shows that both hackers and defenders are now using AI to outsmart each other.
Survey shows 41% plan AI detection
To keep up, 41% of organizations plan to roll out AI-based threat detection soon.
Almost half are upgrading their security systems or building better tools to spot and analyze threats.
The message is clear: businesses need to step up their defenses so sensitive data stays safe in this new era of smart attacks.