CeNSE at IISc Bengaluru powering India's deep tech since 2010
CeNSE at IISc Bengaluru is quietly powering India's deep tech scene.
Since 2010, it's been the go-to spot for researchers and startups to turn big science ideas into real-world solutions: think advanced labs, cleanrooms, and hands-on support for anyone working in health care, energy, or nanotech.
CeNSE-backed AagamiSeq Pravaha Bio ABX3 PV
Some of the coolest projects at CeNSE are all about impact.
AagamiSeq is building affordable DNA tests that could catch diseases early with just a blood sample.
Pravaha Bio is creating organ-on-chip platforms to make drug testing safer and more accurate.
And ABX3 PV is developing lightweight solar cells right here in India to cut down on expensive energy imports.
With CeNSE backing them up, these startups are turning complex research into stuff people can actually use.