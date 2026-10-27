Central Institute of Indian Languages launches Anuvani speech AI ecosystem

Big news for language tech: The Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) just rolled out Anuvani, an open source speech AI ecosystem that covers all 22 constitutionally scheduled Indian languages plus Indian English.

Announced by CIIL, Anuvani comes with two main tools: one that can tell which language is being spoken (Anuvani-LID), and another that can figure out who's talking when voices overlap (Anuvani-Diarization).

Everything's free to use, so developers and organizations can build on it without any licensing headaches.