Cerebras Systems partners with Gimlet Labs for 100MW AI hardware
Technology
Cerebras Systems is partnering with Gimlet Labs to deliver powerful AI hardware, with capacity to consume roughly 100 megawatts, all for super-fast AI tasks like cybersecurity and voice technology.
This move aims to push the limits of what AI can do in real-world applications.
Gimlet to integrate CS-4 by 2027
Gimlet's CEO Zain Asgar says this partnership will help startups and companies build smarter, more advanced products.
Cerebras will roll out its CS-4 systems over one to two years, with Gimlet integrating them into its cloud by 2027.
The deal follows a bigger industry trend (think OpenAI and NVIDIA) where high-speed computing is driving the next wave of AI innovation.