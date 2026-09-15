CERN scientists detect quantum entanglement between Z bosons at LHC
Technology
CERN scientists just made a big leap in quantum physics: they have spotted quantum entanglement happening between Z bosons, the particles created when a Higgs boson decays at the Large Hadron Collider.
Basically, these Z bosons are so connected that you cannot describe one without the other, which is a huge deal for understanding how the universe works.
Z entanglement stronger than top quarks
Physicist Juan Antonio Aguilar-Saavedra shared that Z bosons show even stronger entanglement than top quarks, making this discovery stand out.
Interestingly, even super short-lived "virtual" Z bosons got involved: scientists reconstructed the Z bosons' spins from the decay products using about 400 collision events and found strong evidence for their entanglement too.