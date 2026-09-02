CERN upgrades Large Hadron Collider to pursue dark matter discoveries
After making history with the Higgs boson in 2012, CERN is now turning its attention to dark matter, the mysterious stuff that makes up more than a quarter of our universe but stays totally invisible.
To chase answers, they are upgrading the world-famous Large Hadron Collider (LHC) into an even more powerful version called the High-Luminosity LHC.
High-Luminosity LHC will produce tenfold data
The new LHC will use advanced magnets and high-tech detectors to produce roughly 10 times more data than the current machine, while increasingly sophisticated computing and artificial intelligence systems will help scientists process the enormous quantities of data generated by the experiments.
This means scientists can dig deeper into big questions about the universe.
Indian researchers have been a major part of CERN since the 1960s: about 300 are working on key projects right now.
CERN Director-General Dr. Mark Thomson praised India's expertise and highlighted that "The most valuable contributions to CERN come from young, smart people."