CERN upgrades Large Hadron Collider to pursue dark matter discoveries

The new LHC will use advanced magnets and high-tech detectors to produce roughly 10 times more data than the current machine, while increasingly sophisticated computing and artificial intelligence systems will help scientists process the enormous quantities of data generated by the experiments.

This means scientists can dig deeper into big questions about the universe.

Indian researchers have been a major part of CERN since the 1960s: about 300 are working on key projects right now.

CERN Director-General Dr. Mark Thomson praised India's expertise and highlighted that "The most valuable contributions to CERN come from young, smart people."