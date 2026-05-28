CERT-In finds 2 major Microsoft 365 Copilot vulnerabilities risking data
Technology
Heads up, India's cybersecurity agency (CERT-In) just found two major security gaps in Microsoft 365 Copilot.
These flaws could let hackers mess with your data, disrupt cloud services, or even shut things down.
If you use Copilot, this is definitely something you don't want to ignore.
Microsoft confirms Copilot flaws, urges updates
Microsoft has confirmed the issue and rolled out updates for Copilot and related services like Azure and Entra ID.
To stay safe, update your apps now by heading to "Account > Update Options."
Quick action keeps your info secure and everything running smoothly, so don't snooze those update alerts!