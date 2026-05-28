CERT-In finds 2 major Microsoft 365 Copilot vulnerabilities risking data Technology May 28, 2026

Heads up, India's cybersecurity agency (CERT-In) just found two major security gaps in Microsoft 365 Copilot.

These flaws could let hackers mess with your data, disrupt cloud services, or even shut things down.

If you use Copilot, this is definitely something you don't want to ignore.