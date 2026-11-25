CERT-In has identified specific versions of Microsoft Office as vulnerable to this security flaw.

The list includes Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise on 32-bit and x64-based systems, Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 builds older than version 16.0.14334.21048, and Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 builds older than version 16.0.17932.21140.

The vulnerability arises from PowerPoint's failure to properly validate certificates, allowing unauthorized attackers to exploit it over a network and execute arbitrary code on the targeted machine.