Microsoft PowerPoint has a high-severity vulnerability: How to stay safe
What's the story
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged a high-severity security vulnerability in Microsoft's PowerPoint. The flaw, detailed in CERT-In's vulnerability note CIVN-2026-0569, could allow attackers to execute malicious code remotely over a network. The issue affects both enterprise and individual users of certain versions of Microsoft Office.
Affected software
Office versions affected by this security flaw
CERT-In has identified specific versions of Microsoft Office as vulnerable to this security flaw.
The list includes Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise on 32-bit and x64-based systems, Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 builds older than version 16.0.14334.21048, and Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 builds older than version 16.0.17932.21140.
The vulnerability arises from PowerPoint's failure to properly validate certificates, allowing unauthorized attackers to exploit it over a network and execute arbitrary code on the targeted machine.
Potential impact
Vulnerability could lead to information disclosure
The security flaw in PowerPoint could also lead to information disclosure, jeopardizing the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of affected systems.
Microsoft is tracking this vulnerability as CVE-2026-120787.
All organizations and individuals using the affected versions of PowerPoint are at risk.
This includes offices, educational institutions, and government departments across India that rely on the application for creating and delivering presentations.
Protection measures
Update your Microsoft Office apps immediately
To protect against this high-severity bug, CERT-In has advised users to install the security updates released by Microsoft through its Security Response Center.
Individual users can manually update Office by opening PowerPoint or any other Office app, going to File and selecting Account.
Under Product Information, they should click Update Options and choose Update Now before restarting the app once installation is complete.
Update
Users advised to avoid opening untrusted presentation files
If automatic updates are enabled, the fix will be applied automatically without any manual intervention.
To ensure they are on a patched build, users can verify the version number under File, Account, and About PowerPoint.
Organizations managing multiple devices can deploy the fix using their existing update management tools.
Until this update is applied, users are advised against opening presentation files from unknown senders or untrusted sources to avoid potential exploitation of this vulnerability.