CERT-In warns India of high-severity Microsoft bugs risking device control
Technology
Heads up: India's cybersecurity agency CERT-In just put out a high-severity warning about serious bugs in Microsoft software.
These flaws could let hackers take control of your device, steal data, or crash apps: think ransomware, leaks, and system meltdowns if left unchecked.
Update urged for Windows Office Azure
The issues hit a bunch of Microsoft products, Windows, Office, Azure, SQL Server, even things like GitHub Copilot Plugin for JetBrains IDEs, and Minecraft Bedrock Dedicated Server.
One big flaw (CVE-2026-56155) could let attackers grab extra access in Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS).
CERT-In says: update your software as soon as possible and keep an eye out for anything weird on your systems to stay safe.