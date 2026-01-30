CERT-In warns Mac users: Update Pages and Keynote ASAP

India's cyber watchdog, CERT-In, just flagged a major security risk for anyone using Pages or Keynote on macOS (versions before 15.1). Hackers could use sneaky files to grab your private info if you haven't updated yet. The warning dropped January 30, right after a similar heads-up about Chrome.

What's the actual risk? The flaws—called "out-of-bounds reads"—let attackers trick you into opening booby-trapped files that can steal your data.

It doesn't matter if you're a student or running a business; everyone with an older version is at risk.

CERT-In says updating now is the best way to stay safe.

Here's how to protect yourself Just update Pages and Keynote to version 15.1 using Apple's update mechanisms (Software Update, the App Store, or other Apple-provided methods), and turn on automatic updates in your Mac settings so you don't have to worry next time.

Quick action helps reduce the risk of exploitation.