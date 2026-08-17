CERT-In warns of serious Google Chrome security flaws, update now
Technology
If you use Google Chrome, it's time for a quick browser update.
CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) says there are some serious security flaws that hackers could exploit to mess with your system or even take control.
To keep things secure, Google has pushed out new updates for Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux, so don't skip this one!
Chrome 151 brings Gemini Spark AI
The latest versions (151.0.7922.137/.138 for Windows and Mac, 151.0.7922.137 for Linux) are easy to install from the "About Google Chrome" menu in your settings.
Besides important security fixes, this update also introduces Gemini Spark, an AI agent in Chrome, capable of performing complex tasks under user direction, pretty cool for Chrome's 3.6 billion users worldwide!