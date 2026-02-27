CERT-In warns of serious security flaw in Microsoft Teams
Technology
Heads up, Microsoft Teams users: India's cyber agency CERT-In has flagged a serious security flaw that could let hackers access your sensitive info.
The issue affects all versions and devices, so if you use Teams for school, work, or just chatting, make sure you update to the latest version ASAP to stay safe.
Microsoft rolls out new security tools
Microsoft has rolled out new security tools like better file protection and smarter malicious link detection.
Now, if something sketchy pops up in your chats or files, you'll get an automatic warning. There's also a new way to report false alarms more easily.
These updates are all about keeping your data—and your group chats—secure.