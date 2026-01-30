CERT-In warns of serious security risks in Apple, Google apps
India's cyber watchdog, CERT-In, just flagged some serious security holes in Apple Pages/Keynote and Google Chrome.
If you're using an older version of either app, hackers could steal your data or even take over your device through sneaky files or web requests.
The good news? Both Apple and Google have already rolled out fixes—you just need to update.
Hackers could have accessed your data on Pages/Keynote and Chrome
Pages and Keynote on macOS (before version 15.1) had bugs that let attackers peek at your info if you opened a booby-trapped document.
Chrome users on Windows, Mac, or Linux were also at risk thanks to a flaw in the Background Fetch API—hackers could run code remotely if you didn't update.
Update your apps ASAP to avoid potential threats
CERT-In says skipping updates leaves you wide open to hacks and data theft.
So, don't wait—hit those update buttons for Pages/Keynote and Chrome ASAP to keep your stuff safe.