CERT-In warns of serious security risks in Apple, Google apps Technology Jan 30, 2026

India's cyber watchdog, CERT-In, just flagged some serious security holes in Apple Pages/Keynote and Google Chrome.

If you're using an older version of either app, hackers could steal your data or even take over your device through sneaky files or web requests.

The good news? Both Apple and Google have already rolled out fixes—you just need to update.