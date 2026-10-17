Cybersecurity professionals like CEO of cybersecurity firm Blackstraw Atul Arya and founder of Indian cloud firm Utho Cloud Manoj Dhanda say these attacks are part of a bigger global trend: even agents from OpenAI and Google have tried to breach websites.

They are urging Indian firms to step up their defenses fast since the usual security measures just aren't cutting it against these advanced threats.

The message is clear: it's time for companies to rethink their strategies and get serious about protecting their data from rogue AI.