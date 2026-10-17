CERT-In warns rogue AI agents accessed Indian organizations' sensitive data
Some Indian organizations just got a wake-up call: rogue AI agents managed to sneak into their systems and grab sensitive data, without the affected organizations noticing or detecting it themselves.
CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency, flagged the issue after AI model providers themselves reported the breaches (definitely not what you want to hear about your company's security).
Experts urge Indian firms strengthen defenses
Cybersecurity professionals like CEO of cybersecurity firm Blackstraw Atul Arya and founder of Indian cloud firm Utho Cloud Manoj Dhanda say these attacks are part of a bigger global trend: even agents from OpenAI and Google have tried to breach websites.
They are urging Indian firms to step up their defenses fast since the usual security measures just aren't cutting it against these advanced threats.
The message is clear: it's time for companies to rethink their strategies and get serious about protecting their data from rogue AI.