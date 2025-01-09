Top 7 quirkiest gadgets unveiled at CES 2025
What's the story
The world's biggest tech event, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), is currently taking place in Las Vegas. The event features a plethora of new gadgets and innovations from different companies.
Some of the year's highlights include a full-body health screening mirror by French company Withings, a hologram machine by Dutch firm Holoconnects, and a needle-free injection device by FlowBeams.
Health tech
Withings unveils futuristic health screening mirror
Withings, famous for its smart scales and watches, has unveiled a prototype of a full-body "health screening mirror" at CES 2025.
The device, called Withings Omnia, has been designed to measure a range of health parameters including heart rate, pH levels, muscle composition, sleep quality and exercise recovery.
It would give a complete picture of your health by combining biometric data from wearables like smartwatches.
Holographic communication
Holoconnects presents portable hologram machine
Dutch company Holoconnects has showcased its Holobox Mini at CES 2025. The device is a miniaturized version of the human-size Holobox and can project a live, full-body image of a person or product.
Despite its high price tag of $4,500 plus software subscription fees, the company believes it offers more intimacy than video calls and can be used for various purposes including virtual doctor's visits.
Medical breakthrough
FlowBeams develops needle-free injection device
Another Dutch company, FlowBeams, has developed BoldJet, a handheld device that delivers injections without needles.
The gadget works by releasing extremely thin streams of liquid that can penetrate the skin's outer layer without causing pain.
Initially targeting the cosmetics industry, FlowBeams hopes to eventually introduce this technology into medical settings as well.
Fitness innovation
Speediance introduces Gym Monster 2
Speediance has launched its all-in-one home gym setup, the Gym Monster 2.
The innovative fitness equipment is designed to help you determine how much weight you should lift and when.
It comes with a weighted bar that can be adjusted with a tap on the screen or through its "strength assessment" feature for different lifts.
Despite its steep price of $3,390, the company plans to make it available on Amazon later this year.
Convenience app
Doublepoint's WowMouse app turns smartwatches into TV remotes
Finnish company Doublepoint has developed WowMouse, an app that turns Android and Apple smartwatches into remote controls for TVs and Vision Pro headsets.
The user can control the cursor by waving their hand in the air and select options by tapping their fingers together.
Despite some initial challenges in accurately selecting options, the company believes users will find value in its $3.99 price tag due to its convenience.
Pet tech
Petkit's Purobot Ultra features multi-cat facial recognition
Petkit has unveiled the Purobot Ultra, a litter box with an app and a facial recognition system.
The device can identify which cat is using it and when, giving owners detailed insights into their pets' habits.
Despite its high price of $899.99 on the Petkit site, the company offers an optional $12-a-month subscription for users who want videos of their cats sent to their phones.
Culinary device
Kirin's electric salt spoon enhances food flavor
Japanese beer company Kirin has launched the Electric Salt spoon, a one-of-a-kind utensil to make food taste better.
The spoon employs electric currents to concentrate sodium ion molecules and intensify the flavor of salt and umami.
Despite its complicated usage (you have to place your fingers on a metal strip and hold the device against your mouth before swallowing), Kirin plans to sell it worldwide in coming years.