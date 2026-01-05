CES 2026: Clicks launches Communicator—Android phone with a real keyboard
Clicks just dropped the Communicator at CES 2026—a throwback Android phone with a physical QWERTY keyboard, designed for less screen chaos and more focused messaging.
It pulls together Telegram, WhatsApp, Slack, and Gmail into one handy home screen feed on its compact 4.03-inch AMOLED screen.
Specs & features at a glance
Under the hood, you get a speedy 4nm MediaTek chip, a sharp 50MP rear camera with OIS, and a solid 24MP selfie cam.
The 4,000mAh battery supports Qi2 wireless and USB-C charging.
There's Wi-Fi 6, global 5G with physical SIM and eSIM support, NFC, headphone jack (yes!), and storage expandable up to a massive 2TB.
Keyboard perks & pricing
The backlit keyboard comes with sculpted keys for comfy typing, gesture controls, fingerprint sensor in the spacebar, and even a programmable key for voice dictation.
Early birds can pre-order now for $399 until Feb 27; after that it jumps to $499.
Shipping is set for later this year.
Bonus: Bluetooth keyboard accessory
Clicks also offers an optional Bluetooth keyboard with integrated battery that can wirelessly charge your phone and act as a stand, working with up to three devices—including iPhones and even Vision Pro—for $79 if you pre-order early ($109 later).
Handy if you're into multitasking across screens.