CES 2026: Clicks launches Communicator—Android phone with a real keyboard

Clicks just dropped the Communicator at CES 2026—a throwback Android phone with a physical QWERTY keyboard, designed for less screen chaos and more focused messaging. It pulls together Telegram, WhatsApp, Slack, and Gmail into one handy home screen feed on its compact 4.03-inch AMOLED screen.

Specs & features at a glance Under the hood, you get a speedy 4nm MediaTek chip, a sharp 50MP rear camera with OIS, and a solid 24MP selfie cam.

The 4,000mAh battery supports Qi2 wireless and USB-C charging.

There's Wi-Fi 6, global 5G with physical SIM and eSIM support, NFC, headphone jack (yes!), and storage expandable up to a massive 2TB.

Keyboard perks & pricing The backlit keyboard comes with sculpted keys for comfy typing, gesture controls, fingerprint sensor in the spacebar, and even a programmable key for voice dictation.

Early birds can pre-order now for $399 until Feb 27; after that it jumps to $499.

Shipping is set for later this year.