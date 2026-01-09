CES 2026: HP's new OmniBooks bring big battery and OLED screens

The OmniBook Ultra 14 is light (just 1.27kg) with a sharp 3K OLED display. You can pick between a Snapdragon X2 Elite or Intel Panther Lake chip, get up to 64GB RAM, and connect an external display up to 8K via USB-C ports. HP even says it's slimmer than the MacBook Air M4.

Worth it?

HP is putting OLED screens on all new OmniBooks—including Flip models—and pushing battery life way past last year's numbers (up from about 25 hours to a massive claimed 45).

With prices for other models starting at $500 in February, these laptops are looking like strong options if you want premium features without breaking the bank.