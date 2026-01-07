Next Article
CES 2026: Motorola drops new Pen Ultra stylus, Moto Watch, and Moto Tag 2
Technology
Motorola just revealed some cool new gadgets at CES 2026.
There's the Pen Ultra stylus for the Razr Fold—great for doodling or note-taking thanks to pressure sensitivity and palm rejection.
The Moto Watch (made with Polar) helps you track your health, manage stress, and lasts up to 13 days on a single charge.
And if you're always losing stuff, the Moto Tag 2 tracker has ultra-wideband tech for super-precise location tracking and can even snap pics remotely—with a battery that lasts over a year.
More details
Motorola also teamed up with Bose to launch the Moto Sound Flow speaker for premium audio vibes.
The Moto Watch hits US stores January 22, while the Pen Ultra and Moto Tag 2 will follow soon after in North America.