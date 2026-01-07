CES 2026: Motorola drops new Pen Ultra stylus, Moto Watch, and Moto Tag 2 Technology Jan 07, 2026

Motorola just revealed some cool new gadgets at CES 2026.

There's the Pen Ultra stylus for the Razr Fold—great for doodling or note-taking thanks to pressure sensitivity and palm rejection.

The Moto Watch (made with Polar) helps you track your health, manage stress, and lasts up to 13 days on a single charge.

And if you're always losing stuff, the Moto Tag 2 tracker has ultra-wideband tech for super-precise location tracking and can even snap pics remotely—with a battery that lasts over a year.