Motorola's signature phone drops at CES 2026

Standout features & price

The Signature packs a bright 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display that can reach 6,200 nits of brightness, and an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate,

runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and Moto AI features support camera improvements and gaming.

You get a triple rear camera setup (all 50MP), plus a sharp selfie cam—also 50MP.

Fast charging is wild: seven minutes gives you a full day's power thanks to its beefy battery.

Audio gets an upgrade too, with dual stereo speakers that use "Sound by Bose" technology and Dolby Atmos support.

Launching soon in select European markets for €999.