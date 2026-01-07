Motorola drops limited-edition Razr for FIFA World Cup 26

Motorola just revealed a special Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition at CES 2026, celebrating the upcoming tournament with bold new looks and exclusive FIFA-themed customizations. The phone keeps the trusted Razr 2025 hardware but gets a fresh back cover inspired by World Cup branding and a soft-touch finish that's all about fan vibes.

What makes it special? You'll get unique FIFA wallpapers, an official theme ringtone, and even a watermark for your photos—so your phone feels as ready for kickoff as you are.

The design is all about those dynamic tournament graphics, making this Razr stand out from the crowd.

Specs & price check Specs-wise, it's got the same foldable 6.9-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), handy 3.6-inch outer screen, Moto AI-powered camera system, titanium-reinforced hinge with IP48 protection, and a solid 4,500mAh battery.

It launches in February for $699.99, first on motorola.com, Verizon, and Total Wireless, before expanding to Amazon and Best Buy in the US.