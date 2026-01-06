CES 2026: Timekettle's new AI earbuds translate 42 languages in real time
Timekettle just dropped some seriously cool translation tech at CES 2026.
Their latest earbuds and gadgets can handle real-time conversations in 43 languages and 96 accents, all thanks to a smart AI engine and upgraded bone-conduction sensors.
The result? Fast, accurate translations on the go—perfect for travel, study abroad, or meeting new people.
How does it work?
The SOTA Translation Engine Selector figures out which AI engine works best for each language combo, making translations sound more natural and happen almost instantly with the T1 AI Translator (just 0.2 seconds!).
Plus, the improved bone-voiceprint sensors help block out background noise and pick up your voice clearly—even in crowded places.
What's the lineup and price?
Starting January 2026, you can grab these upgrades across Timekettle's devices: W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds ($349), T1 AI Translator ($299.99), T1 Mini ($149.99), WT2 Edge ($349.99), M3 Earbuds ($149.99), and X1 Interpreter Hub ($699.99).
Everything will be available on timekettle.co and Amazon from early this year—so if you're into seamless global chats or just want to flex your language skills, these might be worth a look!