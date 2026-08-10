Ceva Logistics hit by cyberattack leaking customer data in Europe
Technology
Ceva Logistics, a major global shipper, was hit by a cyberattack that disrupted at least eight of its European warehouses since July 29.
The hack caused shipping delays and leaked customer information, like names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails, but the rest of Ceva's worldwide operations are running as usual.
Clients warn as Ceva investigates breach
Big names like Bol, De Bijenkorf, Ajax football club, Ace & Tate, ING, and even Valve (the Steam hardware folks) had to warn customers about possible data theft and delivery issues.
Ceva launched emergency cybersecurity measures right after discovering the breach on August 1.
Some services are still only partly back online as of August 10 while investigations continue.