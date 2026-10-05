Chainguard announces Athena coalition to tackle rising open source vulnerabilities
Technology
Chainguard announced Athena, a coalition of more than two dozen companies, including JPMorgan Chase and Cisco, to take on the rising problem of open-source software vulnerabilities.
With AI making it easier for hackers to find and exploit flaws, CEO Dan Lorenc says it is time for everyone to work together and stay ahead of these risks.
Athena members to share AI findings
Athena's members will use AI tools to quickly spot and fix security holes in popular open-source software.
The group aims to share findings, roll out early fixes before official patches drop, and build tougher versions of affected programs.
It is all about creating smarter, faster protection and setting a new standard for keeping open-source tech safe.