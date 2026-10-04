Chainguard CEO Dan Lorenc unveils tools to secure AI-powered software
Technology
Chainguard just announced several new tools to help keep AI-powered software safe.
At its Manhattan event, Chainguard Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc put it simply: "In the next 12 months, the majority of code is going to be written by something different and something new," so security needs to keep up.
Chainguard Factory 2.0 auto-fixes 1.5 million vulnerabilities
Their upgraded Factory 2.0 tool can now automatically fix vulnerabilities as soon as they pop up. More than 1.5 million have already been patched this way.
Chainguard also rolled out a customizable Linux OS, secure images for open-core applications, and handy features for developers working with continuous integration or AI projects.
Plus, their Catalog Starter lets developers grab five free secure images to get started quickly.