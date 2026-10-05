Chainguard unveils tools to secure AI-generated software at Assemble event
Technology
Chainguard released a set of tools designed to make AI-generated software more secure.
Announced at its Assemble event in Manhattan, Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc highlighted how important this is as AI becomes a bigger part of coding.
Chainguard Factory 2.0 patches 1.5 million+ vulnerabilities
The new Factory 2.0 platform has already wiped out more than 1.5 million software vulnerabilities by automatically patching issues as they pop up.
Plus, with the Chainguard Repository and Gardener app, developers can easily keep their code dependencies up-to-date and protected.
The company is also offering hardened features to block risky moves from AI agents, helping everyone build safer apps without extra hassle.