Chandrayaan-1 data reveals 2 ancient impacts in Mare Australe

Researchers in Ahmedabad used data from Chandrayaan-1's Moon Mineralogy Mapper and found some unusual minerals in the Mare Australe basalts, ones you don't usually see on the moon.

These minerals stayed consistent across different eras, hinting that the magma source didn't really change over time.

Plus, missing anorthosite along the basin rim suggests this crater formed super early in lunar history, giving us fresh insight into how our cosmic neighbor evolved.