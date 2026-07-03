Chandrayaan-3 data show Shiv Shakti soil matches ALHA 81005 meteorite

ISRO: Site and meteorite intermediate rock

ISRO says both the landing site and the meteorite fall into a rare rock category, sitting between two major types of lunar rocks.

The soil also contains material from deeper layers of the moon's crust, likely because it's near the South Pole-Aitken Basin.

These findings support theories about how ancient lunar crust formed and help us understand more about our moon's history, pretty awesome for space fans!