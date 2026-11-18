Chandrayaan-3's Vikram finds 3-layer lunar soil at Shiv Shakti Point
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander just uncovered something cool at Shiv Shakti Point: the first 10cm of lunar soil actually have three different layers, not just one uniform surface like scientists used to think.
The discovery was made using ChaSTE, an instrument on the lander, and published in npj Space Exploration.
Layered lunar soil aids habitat design
Researchers found a fluffy top layer, a middle layer that conducts heat better, and a denser bottom layer.
Knowing this helps scientists design future Moon missions, like habitats and gear that can handle wild temperature swings (there's about a 73 Kelvin difference across those layers!).
It also gives us new clues about the Moon's history and what it might take to support humans there someday.