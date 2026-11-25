Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled Chariot-1, a text-generation, text-to-speech (TTS), and automatic speech recognition (ASR) AI model.

Launched by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan on November 25, it's built by Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. and supports English plus 10 Indian languages.

This is a big step for India's homegrown AI scene.