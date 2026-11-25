Chariot Artificial Intelligence unveils Chariot-1 AI supporting 11 languages
Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled Chariot-1, a text-generation, text-to-speech (TTS), and automatic speech recognition (ASR) AI model.
Launched by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan on November 25, it's built by Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. and supports English plus 10 Indian languages.
This is a big step for India's homegrown AI scene.
Chariot-1 introduces IndicShift, training 62% faster
Chariot-1 introduces "IndicShift" for smarter text processing and "Nested Training," which speeds up training by 62%.
Parth Sarthi, Co-Founder of Chariot One, says these features mean you don't need tons of separate models anymore.
Plus, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan shared that the government's upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) regulation papers are in the final stages and will be released shortly, so expect more updates soon.