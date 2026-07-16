Charles Greenwald selects Valoria la Buena for Aug 12 eclipse

NASA's Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast (DEB) team, led by citizen scientist Charles Greenwald, will be in Valoria la Buena capturing every moment with telescopes and near-live broadcasts.

They're prepping gear, training volunteers, and working out any tech issues ahead of time.

Space.com will also share viewing tips, safety guides, and streaming links so you can watch safely, even if you're not there in person.

With the sun less than 10 degrees above the horizon during totality, it's going to be a rare sight worth catching!