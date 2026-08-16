Charles Hoskinson releases free tool stripping C2PA watermarks from Claude
Technology
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson just released a free tool that strips out hidden watermarks from Claude-generated text and images with embedded C2PA credentials.
These invisible tags were added after the European Union's new AI Act kicked in this year, aiming for more transparency, but now they're removable.
Tool offers 3 modes, removes tags
The tool offers three modes: Clean (removes tags), Humanize (rewrites text to sound more natural), and Orchestrate (avoids using Claude entirely).
It also deletes "Co-Authored By" tags and wipes image credentials.
Licensed under Apache 2.0, anyone can use or tweak it freely.
Hoskinson warned these watermarks could wrongly flag human work as AI-made and stir up confusion over who actually owns content created with AI help.