Charles Hoskinson releases free tool stripping C2PA watermarks from Claude

The tool offers three modes: Clean (removes tags), Humanize (rewrites text to sound more natural), and Orchestrate (avoids using Claude entirely).

It also deletes "Co-Authored By" tags and wipes image credentials.

Licensed under Apache 2.0, anyone can use or tweak it freely.

Hoskinson warned these watermarks could wrongly flag human work as AI-made and stir up confusion over who actually owns content created with AI help.