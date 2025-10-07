Next Article
ChatGPT can now run apps, thanks to OpenAI's latest update
Technology
OpenAI just announced a major update at DevDay 2025: ChatGPT can now run apps, not just answer questions.
Thanks to the new 'Apps SDK,' developers can build all kinds of tools right inside ChatGPT, making it feel more like an all-in-one platform than ever before.
From booking travel to designing posters
With the Apps SDK, you'll be able to do things like design posters using Canva or book travel through Booking.com—without leaving ChatGPT.
Launch partners also include Coursera and Spotify, hinting at a pretty wide range of apps coming soon.
OpenAI says this is just the start, with even more interactive and personalized features on the way.