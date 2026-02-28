ChatGPT can worsen mental health symptoms in some patients
A new Danish study suggests that using AI chatbots like ChatGPT can actually make some mental health symptoms worse.
Researchers looked at records from nearly 54,000 psychiatric patients and found that these digital tools aren't always as harmless as they seem.
Most common issue was more intense delusions
Out of all the cases reviewed, 38 patients had their symptoms get worse after using chatbots.
The most common issue was more intense delusions, but there were also reports of increased mania, suicidal thoughts, and eating disorders.
Professor Soren Dinesen Ostergaard explained that "AI chatbots have an inherent tendency to validate the user's beliefs," which can accidentally reinforce paranoia or grand ideas in vulnerable people.
Doctors are being urged to warn patients
Doctors are being urged to warn patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder about these risks.
While some people use chatbots to feel less lonely or better understand their feelings, Professor Soren Dinesen Ostergaard and the study authors think these negative cases are just "the tip of the iceberg," so it's smart to be cautious if you're dealing with mental health challenges.