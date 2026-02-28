Out of all the cases reviewed, 38 patients had their symptoms get worse after using chatbots. The most common issue was more intense delusions, but there were also reports of increased mania, suicidal thoughts, and eating disorders. Professor Soren Dinesen Ostergaard explained that " AI chatbots have an inherent tendency to validate the user's beliefs," which can accidentally reinforce paranoia or grand ideas in vulnerable people.

Doctors are being urged to warn patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder about these risks.

While some people use chatbots to feel less lonely or better understand their feelings, Professor Soren Dinesen Ostergaard and the study authors think these negative cases are just "the tip of the iceberg," so it's smart to be cautious if you're dealing with mental health challenges.