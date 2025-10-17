ChatGPT could soon have more daily conversations than humans: Altman

Making ChatGPT more personal for each user

Altman admits it's tough to make one chatbot personality work for everyone and says OpenAI is working on making ChatGPT more personal for each user.

Since launching in late 2022, ChatGPT has exploded in popularity. But when OpenAI rolled out GPT-5, users felt it was less friendly than the earlier GPT-4o—so the company reversed the move and made GPT-4o available again.