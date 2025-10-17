ChatGPT could soon have more daily conversations than humans: Altman
OpenAI's Sam Altman thinks ChatGPT could soon have more daily conversations than everyone on Earth combined.
"If you project our growth forward, pretty soon billions of people a day will be talking to ChatGPT," he shared with reporters.
Making ChatGPT more personal for each user
Altman admits it's tough to make one chatbot personality work for everyone and says OpenAI is working on making ChatGPT more personal for each user.
Since launching in late 2022, ChatGPT has exploded in popularity. But when OpenAI rolled out GPT-5, users felt it was less friendly than the earlier GPT-4o—so the company reversed the move and made GPT-4o available again.
Altman's thoughts on AI's impact
Altman believes AI can boost creativity and productivity but also knows it could shake things up or be misused.
He wants to grow this tech responsibly, even as hype around AI keeps building.