ChatGPT expands Lockdown mode to more plans protecting personal data
Technology
ChatGPT is now making its Lockdown mode available to more ChatGPT plans, not just businesses and schools, though the rollout is still in progress.
This feature, first launched in February 2026, is all about keeping your personal data safer from prompt injection attacks.
Lockdown restricts browsing, images, networking, downloads
When you turn on Lockdown mode, ChatGPT becomes more secure but with some limits: no real-time web browsing, no viewing internet images, and no using Agent or Canvas networking features.
You can only analyze files you upload (downloads are off-limits).
To enable it, just head to your Security settings under Advanced Security and toggle it on.