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Why OpenAI's ChatGPT flagged GOP fundraising website as unsafe
The issue is being fixed

Why OpenAI's ChatGPT flagged GOP fundraising website as unsafe

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 21, 2026
11:09 am
What's the story

OpenAI has confirmed that a technical glitch in its AI tool, ChatGPT, led to the erroneous flagging of links to Republican websites as potentially unsafe. The issue specifically affected links to WinRed, the official donation platform for the Republican Party. However, no such warning was issued for ActBlue, the main fundraising platform for Democrats.

User experience

Digital marketer flagged the issue

Digital marketer Mike Morrison flagged the issue after prompting ChatGPT to generate links for political campaign merchandise stores. The AI model flagged links to GOP stores hosted by WinRed as potentially unsafe, with a warning asking users to "check this link is safe." No such warning appeared when he clicked on a link to an ActBlue-run store.

Company statement

Issue not politically motivated, says OpenAI

In response to the incident, an OpenAI spokesperson said, "This shouldn't be happening and it's getting remedied." Kate Waters, from OpenAI, clarified that the issue wasn't politically motivated. She explained that the model generated some website links not yet in their search index for both WinRed and ActBlue. These were flagged as AI-generated by their systems as part of standard safeguards.

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Political backlash

Incident draws ire from Republicans

The glitch has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans on social media, with some even calling it election interference. Ryan Lyk, CEO of WinRed, expressed his anger over the incident on X. Meanwhile, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) questioned whether ChatGPT was helping Democrats.

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