ChatGPT for spies: AI models now handling classified data
Spies around the world are now turning to advanced AI models—think ChatGPT, but for secret missions—to sift through mountains of classified data and help make tough calls.
Big names like Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and even Elon Musk's xAI are building tools that can handle sensitive info and work in multiple languages.
US, Europe, and their race against China
With China making big moves in AI, the US and Europe have sped up their own adoption.
The Pentagon just handed out contracts worth up to $200 million each to develop "agentic" AIs—basically bots that can manage tasks on their own.
Countries like the UK, France, and Israel are customizing these models for local needs but adding extra security so things don't go sideways.
AI's 'hallucination' issue and the need for new models
AIs aren't perfect—they sometimes "hallucinate" by spitting out wrong or weird answers.
Agencies try to fix this with smarter tech that checks facts as it goes.
Experts say we need new kinds of AI that actually understand cause and effect, not just patterns in data.
The US's latest plan? Push for faster but safer use of AI to stay ahead globally—without risking national security.