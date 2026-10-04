ChatGPT launches file library to organize images docs spreadsheets presentations
Technology
ChatGPT just rolled out a handy file library, so you can upload and organize images, docs, spreadsheets, and presentations all in one place: no more digging through your device.
Even files made by the AI get stored here (except images, which have their own section).
It's all about making life a little simpler for users.
Available to Plus, Pro, Business subscribers
This feature is available only to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, or Business subscribers, not folks in the EEA, Switzerland, or UK just yet.
There are size caps: regular files up to 512MB, spreadsheets up to 50MB, and images up to 20MB.
To try it out, just log in to ChatGPT on the web and look for "Library" in the sidebar.