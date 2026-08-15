ChatGPT leads India generative AI apps with ₹112.8cr consumer spending

Claude saw its downloads more than 30-fold, reaching 8.5 million, while its user spending shot up nearly 19 times to ₹62.2 crore.

Meanwhile, Gemini more than doubled its downloads to 18.1 million and now grabs almost one-fifth of all time spent on AI apps in India, up from just under 5% last year.

The race is definitely heating up as India becomes a key market for these AI heavyweights.