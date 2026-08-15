ChatGPT leads India generative AI apps with ₹112.8cr consumer spending
Technology
India's generative AI app scene is getting seriously competitive.
ChatGPT still leads the pack with ₹112.8 crore in consumer spending this past quarter, a 36% jump from last year.
But rivals like Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude are quickly gaining ground, especially when it comes to downloads and how much time people spend using them.
Claude ₹62.2cr spending, Gemini 18.1 million downloads
Claude saw its downloads more than 30-fold, reaching 8.5 million, while its user spending shot up nearly 19 times to ₹62.2 crore.
Meanwhile, Gemini more than doubled its downloads to 18.1 million and now grabs almost one-fifth of all time spent on AI apps in India, up from just under 5% last year.
The race is definitely heating up as India becomes a key market for these AI heavyweights.