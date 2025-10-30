Next Article
ChatGPT-like platform Character. AI restricts under-18 users after teen's suicide
Technology
Character. AI is putting new limits on under-18 users after the heartbreaking suicide of 14-year-old Sewell Setzer III, which was reportedly linked to his chatbot interactions.
From now on, teens can only chat for two hours a day—and by November 25, 2024, open-ended chats for minors will be fully banned.
Age checks using Persona technology are being introduced
To help keep young users safer, Character. AI is rolling out age checks using Persona technology.
This move follows legal action from Setzer's family and echoes broader concerns about AI safety—other big names like OpenAI and Meta have faced similar pressure lately.
The tech world is clearly rethinking how to protect younger users online.