ChatGPT-like platform Character. AI restricts under-18 users after teen's suicide Technology Oct 30, 2025

Character. AI is putting new limits on under-18 users after the heartbreaking suicide of 14-year-old Sewell Setzer III, which was reportedly linked to his chatbot interactions.

From now on, teens can only chat for two hours a day—and by November 25, 2024, open-ended chats for minors will be fully banned.