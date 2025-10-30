Next Article
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's AI investment might boost Facebook instead
Technology
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company may not use its massive $72 billion AI investment for brand-new breakthroughs right away.
If super-smart AI takes longer to show up, all that extra computing power could just boost Facebook, Instagram, and other current apps instead.
Meanwhile, Meta is still building giant data centers.
Balancing act between AI dreams and core business
Meta's main money still comes from ads on its social platforms—not fancy new AI tech (yet).
Zuckerberg admits they might slow down on building more infrastructure, focusing on making the most of what they've already got.
It's a real balancing act between chasing big AI dreams and keeping their core business strong.