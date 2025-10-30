Microsoft is doubling its data center capacity to meet AI demand Technology Oct 30, 2025

Microsoft just announced it's doubling its data center capacity over the next two years to keep up with the huge demand for AI.

CEO Satya Nadella shared that AI capacity alone will jump by more than 80% this year.

This comes right after a strong start to FY26, with Microsoft pulling in $77.7 billion in revenue (up 18% from last year) and operating income rising 24% to $38 billion.