Microsoft is doubling its data center capacity to meet AI demand
Microsoft just announced it's doubling its data center capacity over the next two years to keep up with the huge demand for AI.
CEO Satya Nadella shared that AI capacity alone will jump by more than 80% this year.
This comes right after a strong start to FY26, with Microsoft pulling in $77.7 billion in revenue (up 18% from last year) and operating income rising 24% to $38 billion.
Microsoft is investing $80 billion into new AI data centers
Microsoft is pouring $80 billion into new AI data centers around the world—with significant investment in US sites like Wisconsin's Fairwater facility, which is now the country's largest and most advanced AI datacenter.
They're also building major new centers in Norway and the UK.
With these moves, Microsoft is making sure it stays ahead in cloud and AI as competition heats up.