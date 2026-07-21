ChatGPT loses majority as Google Gemini and Anthropic's Claude expand
Technology
ChatGPT just lost its majority hold on the AI assistant scene, with its market share dropping below 50% in March 2026.
According to Sensor Tower, Google Gemini is quickly expanding thanks to its Android integration across Europe, the US Japan, and South Korea.
Meanwhile, Anthropic's Claude has been on a roll, nearly tripling its US share and seeing a massive 452% jump in audience year-over-year in May.
ChatGPT keeps users longest despite uninstallations
Some of ChatGPT's drop comes from politics: after partnering with the US Department of War, uninstallations spiked by 200%, and many users switched to Claude, which had publicly refused a Pentagon deal at the same time.
Still, ChatGPT keeps people hooked longer than anyone else, with users spending an average of 215 minutes per month on the app.