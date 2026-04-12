ChatGPT mixes Arabic words into English replies, calls it mistake
Some English-speaking ChatGPT users got a surprise when the AI started mixing in Arabic words with its usual responses, like tossing an Arabic ingredient into a recipe list or switching languages mid-task.
The mix-up showed up on different devices and quickly made the rounds on social media.
The chatbot called it "slipped in by mistake," but it definitely got people talking.
ChatGPT token processing causes language swaps
It turns out, ChatGPT uses something called token-based processing to handle language efficiently.
Sometimes, it picks shorter foreign words to save space, which can accidentally swap in another language.
This isn't the first time: there was a similar glitch with Spanglish in 2024.
The whole thing has sparked fresh debates about how well AI handles multiple languages and why these slip-ups matter as technology keeps evolving.