ChatGPT mixes Arabic words into English replies, calls it mistake

ChatGPT token processing causes language swaps

It turns out, ChatGPT uses something called token-based processing to handle language efficiently.

Sometimes, it picks shorter foreign words to save space, which can accidentally swap in another language.

This isn't the first time: there was a similar glitch with Spanglish in 2024.

The whole thing has sparked fresh debates about how well AI handles multiple languages and why these slip-ups matter as technology keeps evolving.