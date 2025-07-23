'ChatGPT psychosis'—how AI chatbots can worsen delusions, fears

Even AI experts can fall for delusions, as Lewis shows

"ChatGPT psychosis" isn't just internet drama—it can lead to real-life crises like hospitalization or even suicide.

OpenAI has brought in a clinical psychiatrist to look into these risks, and CEO Sam Altman admits we need to be careful with how these tools affect people's minds.

Lewis, who helped fund major AI startups including OpenAI itself, hasn't commented yet on his posts—but his experience shows that even industry insiders aren't immune to the psychological side effects of AI chatbots.