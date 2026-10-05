ChatGPT rolls out lockdown mode to limit outbound network requests
ChatGPT just dropped Lockdown mode, aimed at limiting outbound network requests to reduce data theft risk from prompt injection attacks (basically, sneaky tricks to steal data).
First launched for subscribers of ChatGPT for Enterprise, Edu, Healthcare, and Teachers in February 2026, it's now also available to all other plans, including Free, Go, Plus, Pro, and Business, though it's still rolling out and may not yet be accessible to all accounts.
ChatGPT lockdown disables live browsing
Turning on Lockdown mode limits ChatGPT's ability to connect online, which helps cut down security risks if you're dealing with sensitive information.
You'll find it in Settings > Security.
Heads up: when it's on, features like live web browsing and online image searches are turned off, but you can still access cached content and uploaded files.
It's a solid option if you want extra privacy, even though some real-time features take a back seat.