ChatGPT rolls out lockdown mode to limit outbound network requests

Turning on Lockdown mode limits ChatGPT's ability to connect online, which helps cut down security risks if you're dealing with sensitive information.

You'll find it in Settings > Security.

Heads up: when it's on, features like live web browsing and online image searches are turned off, but you can still access cached content and uploaded files.

It's a solid option if you want extra privacy, even though some real-time features take a back seat.