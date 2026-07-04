ChatGPT rolls out pronunciation guidance in chat for 60+ languages

Audio clips plus copyable phonetics

Just type something like "How do I pronounce Yoshida, Nakamura, and Takahashi?" and ChatGPT will break it down with audio clips.

You can even ask for help with industry-specific words or switch between languages (like Japanese to Arabic) on the fly.

Plus, you can copy the phonetic spellings straight into your notes for quick reference later, especially useful if you're often working with global teams.