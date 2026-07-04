ChatGPT rolls out pronunciation guidance in chat for 60+ languages
ChatGPT just rolled out Pronunciation Guidance, a handy feature that helps you pronounce foreign names, places, brands, and even technical terms correctly.
Covering more than 60 languages, it gives you both phonetic text and audio right inside your regular ChatGPT chat, with no extra apps needed.
Perfect for prepping before international meetings or client calls.
Audio clips plus copyable phonetics
Just type something like "How do I pronounce Yoshida, Nakamura, and Takahashi?" and ChatGPT will break it down with audio clips.
You can even ask for help with industry-specific words or switch between languages (like Japanese to Arabic) on the fly.
Plus, you can copy the phonetic spellings straight into your notes for quick reference later, especially useful if you're often working with global teams.