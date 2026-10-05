ChatGPT used by over 40 million worldwide for health questions
Technology
Turns out, over 40 million people worldwide are using ChatGPT to get help with health questions, from figuring out symptoms to dealing with insurance hassles.
Since its launch in 2022, it's become a go-to digital tool for sensitive health issues, alongside other AI like Google's Gemini.
Study: GPT-4o wrong 13% medical information
Even though AI makes getting answers super easy, a study found that chatbots like GPT-4o gave wrong medical information 13% of the time.
Experts say these tools can be helpful but shouldn't replace real doctors, so it's smart to double-check and use them carefully, especially for important health decisions.