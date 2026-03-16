ChatGPT's adult mode on hold over mental health concerns

Psychologists and neuroscientists flagged issues like compulsive use, content getting out of hand, and teens slipping through age checks. Since OpenAI 's system misjudges ages by about 12%, millions of under-18s could get access. To help, OpenAI is training its bots to avoid forming exclusive bonds and has brought in mental health professionals.

OpenAI still wants to launch adult mode, but needs more time

OpenAI initially expected the feature earlier this year, but after a recent delay, it's now on hold while they work on making the experience smarter and safer.

The company says it still wants to treat adults like adults. It just needs more time to get things right.