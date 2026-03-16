ChatGPT's adult mode on hold over mental health concerns
OpenAI's plan for an "adult mode" in ChatGPT has been delayed, after experts raised big mental health concerns.
At a January 2026 meeting, one adviser warned the feature could turn into a "sexy suicide coach," with risks like emotional dependence and addiction if people get too attached to AI chatbots.
Experts warn of risks, including addiction and emotional dependence
Psychologists and neuroscientists flagged issues like compulsive use, content getting out of hand, and teens slipping through age checks.
Since OpenAI's system misjudges ages by about 12%, millions of under-18s could get access.
To help, OpenAI is training its bots to avoid forming exclusive bonds and has brought in mental health professionals.
OpenAI still wants to launch adult mode, but needs more time
OpenAI initially expected the feature earlier this year, but after a recent delay, it's now on hold while they work on making the experience smarter and safer.
The company says it still wants to treat adults like adults. It just needs more time to get things right.